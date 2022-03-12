Fourth person charged with capital murder in fatal Plantersville shooting

Mar. 12—TUPELO — A fourth person has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting outside Plantersville just before Christmas.

Anthony Dixon, 32, of 147 Mike Avenue, Guntown, was booked into the Lee County Jail just after noon on Thursday, March 10, and charged with capital murder and other charges. During his initial appearance on Friday afternoon, Lee County Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond at $5 million.

Authorities said at least two more people could be charged in connection to the shooting.

Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; Shanery D. Hampton, 29, of Macon; and Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point; were arrested in early February in connection with the death of Justin Mayfield, 39, at his County Road 746 Plantersville home. They are being held without bond.

Deputies responded to Mayfield's residence south of Plantersville around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, after someone called 911 to say "an accident, shooting or incident" took place. The responding deputies found an adult male with numerous gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the house. He was lying in the bathtub and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials believe the suspects' intention may have been to rob a drug house. There were still large amounts of cash and narcotics left at the scene when deputies arrived.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the investigation continued, even after the first three arrests.

"As more information came in from the investigation, it was determined three other individuals played a part in the robbery and murder," Johnson said. "Warrants were issued for three suspects. Anthony Dixon was caught (Thursday) and taken into custody without incident. Another suspect was apprehended (Friday). That name and other information will be released at a later date."

Dixon — who was also charged with violation of probation, driving under the influence, no insurance and no seat belt — has prior convictions for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Story continues

In July 2012, then 22-year-old Dixon was arrested after he allegedly knocked a man out and left him unconscious on the side of County Road 1213 after the man stopped to give Dixon a ride.

Justice Court Judge John Sheffield said he set the bond high due to previous violent charges on Dixon's record.

In October 2021, Dixon was stopped by Tupelo police. Police reportedly discovered a loaded handgun under the driver's seat and arrested him. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Since he was on probation at that time as well, the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Dixon. It is unclear how he was able to be released from jail to be free and play a role in Mayfield's death.

william.moore@djournal.com