Fourth person charged in death of Jeremy Shazer, shot while in a parked car in Elmira

A fourth person is facing charges in the shooting death of 34-year-old Jeremy J. Shazer.

The Chemung County grand jury has indicted Tasheam E. Jackson with second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 21 shooting on Elmira's Southside.

Jackson, 37, allegedly acted in concert with others with the intent to cause the death of another person, according to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore. The three other people, Shamel T. Swan, 29; Zemyuah Graham, 26; and Micah Brown, 23, have each been charged with murder and other charges in connection with the shooting.

Shazer, of Elmira, was shot with a semiautomatic pistol, according to the indictment, while he was sitting in a car in a parking lot at 201 W. Miller St. near the Qountry Tavern.

Arriving officers located Shazer on the driver's side of his vehicle. He was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center where he later died.

