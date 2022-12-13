A fourth person is facing criminal charges in connection to the death of Simon Deng.

Deng, 40, was reported missing at the end of October. After a three-week investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department, three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, aiding and abetting or accessory to the crime.

Shortly after charges were filed, law enforcement received a tip and recovered Deng's body in Roberts County.

More:Body of missing Aberdeen man found, police investigating as a homicide

Joshua Ortley, 36, of Sioux Falls; Kyle Three Legs, 38, of Aberdeen; and Cecelia Walking Bull, 32, of Aberdeen, were arrested in November. Ortley is now charged with felony murder; Three Legs is charged with aiding, abetting or advising homicide; and Walking Bull is charged with accessory to homicide.

A fourth person has now been arrested, according to Aberdeen police Capt. Tanner Jondahl.

Lucinda Buckley was arrested in Fargo and law enforcement is in the process of getting her back to Brown County, Jondahl said. Buckley is expected to be charged with felony accessory to homicide.

More:Murder charge filed in death of missing Aberdeen man

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Fourth person charged in Simon Deng homicide case in Aberdeen