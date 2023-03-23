Fourth person charged in Union Co woman’s homicide, sheriff says

A fourth person has been charged in the death of Union County mother Alison Thomas, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office got a warrant for the arrest of Shawn Adkins, 29, from Hinton, W.V. and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder.

ALSO READ: Body of missing Monroe woman found in Nantahala National Forest

The sheriff’s office worked with the United States Marshal Service, specifically the Carolina Fugitive Regional Task Force.

Adkins was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Hinton and is currently waiting for extradition to North Carolina.

