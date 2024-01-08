Fourth sibling, a 1-year-old boy, dies after St. Paul house fire

A fourth child has died after a fire at his family’s St. Paul home last week, an official said Monday.

Muaj Vang, 1, passed away Saturday evening, according to information police received from the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office.

His sister, Ntshiab Si Vang, 5, and brother, Muaj Tshos Ntuj Vang, 4, died Friday. Ntshiab’s twin sister, Sivntxhi Vang, lost her life late Wednesday.

Pa Cheng Vang’s wife and two other young children were critically injured in the fire in their Payne-Phalen home. Vang was at work when the fire started Wednesday about 1:30 a.m.

The fire department said the fire on Arkwright Street near Maryland Avenue was accidental and the cause will be included in a final report, which hasn’t been completed.

Fundraising is underway at gofundme.com/f/siv-ntshiab for the children’s funerals.

“I am wholeheartedly grateful for the support, prayers, and donations during this incredibly difficult time,” Vang wrote on GoFundMe.

