Fourth stimulus check? Biden pressed to add it to his new spending bill

Though millions of Americans are still waiting for their third stimulus check to arrive, support is already growing in Congress for the government to continue making direct payments as the pandemic lingers.

More than 75 lawmakers have now gone on the record calling for more cash for U.S. households — and the members of the House and Senate don’t want to stop at a fourth round of stimulus checks. They’re pushing for recurring aid payments.

Furthermore, senators who support regular payments are urging President Joe Biden to include them in his next big spending package, a multi-trillion-dollar plan to improve roads, bridges, water systems and other U.S. infrastructure.

But that idea faces some obstacles. Here’s more on whether more stimulus checks might be in your future.

Momentum builds toward recurring 'stimmies'

Only a week after Biden took office in January, 56 House Democrats led by Minnesota's Ilhan Omar sent a letter urging the White House to consider recurring stimulus payments. No dollar amount was mentioned, but Omar and others have voiced support for $2,000 monthly payments.

“We are experiencing the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, with millions of Americans either unemployed, forced out of the workforce or facing a decline in hours and wages," the letter said.

The lawmakers added that last year's first $1,200 stimulus checks were typically spent within 10 days. The money mostly went toward household expenses like groceries and rent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With those needs met, others used some of the cash for saving and investing, a bureau survey found, or for other expenses that may have included buying affordable life insurance. Demand for those policies has surged during the pandemic.

Now, in their own letter, 21 members of the Senate are pushing Biden to put regular stimulus checks in his "Build Back Better" package. "This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads," the senators write.

New checks could face obstacles

Support for more stimulus checks is far from universal. Earlier this month, the Democrats who control Congress struggled to push through Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID rescue package, which included $1,400 stimulus checks and other benefits.

The bill passed with simple majorities using a streamlined process that required no support from Republicans — who all voted no.

And, to win support from all Democratic senators, party leaders had to modify the income limits for the stimulus checks, to more directly target the money toward lower-income Americans.

Further stimulus checks would likely encounter resistance from moderate Democrats and Republicans alike.

It's not clear whether Biden would agree to provide Americans with a fourth round of direct relief payments. So far, there's been no comment from the White House on whether the president would go along with adding stimulus checks to his infrastructure plan.

What to do if you need money right now

If you can’t wait for lawmakers to decide whether to send out more stimulus checks, and you need cash ASAP, you have some options.