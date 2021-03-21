A Fourth Stimulus Check Might Be on the Way

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Courtney Johnston
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NoDerog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the third round of stimulus checks beginning to hit taxpayers’ bank accounts this week, many are wondering if there will be a fourth round of stimulus payments.

See: If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll
Find: Here’s Why Your Stimulus Check Might Still Be Pending

The American Rescue Plan was signed by President Joe Biden last Thursday in an effort to provide financial relief to individuals, businesses and communities hardest hit by the coronavirus. This marked another round of stimulus checks, the third since the pandemic first hit last year.

According to Politico, some Democratic members of Congress do not feel a third stimulus check is enough. Two months before the new relief package was signed, 50 Democratic members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking President Biden to prioritize recurring direct checks instead of one-time stimulus payments.

The letter published by Politico states, “Another one-time round of checks would provide a temporary lifeline, but when that money runs out, families will once again struggle to pay for basic necessities. One more check is not enough during this public health and economic crisis.”

See: President Biden Won’t Sign Stimulus Checks — And That’s Okay
Find: What Financial Help Countries Around the World Gave to Their Citizens During the Pandemic

Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was the letter’s lead signatory. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was among the other House members who signed.

In a January press release, Omar stated, “A one-time payment of $2,000 is simply not enough. The American people are counting on us to deliver transformative change, and we need to meet the moment by delivering monthly payments of $2,000.”

Eleven Senate Democrats also pressed for recurring direct payments and increased unemployment benefits at the beginning of March, according to CNBC.

While recurring stimulus payments did not end up in the signed bill, it’s still possible that a fourth round of stimulus checks or recurring payments could be set up in the future. However, considering that the American Rescue Plan was passed using the budget reconciliation process, recurring payments are unlikely to happen without bipartisan support.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: March 17, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: A Fourth Stimulus Check Might Be on the Way

Recommended Stories

  • Suze Orman: Don’t Spend or Invest Your Stimulus — Do This Instead

    Yesterday, stimulus checks finally began clearing in many Americans' bank accounts, and if you don't already have a plan for your money, financial expert Suze Orman has some advice for you. See: If...

  • Here’s How Much Emergency Cash You Need Stashed If an Emergency Happens

    You’ve probably heard time and again that it’s important to have a rainy-day fund set up “just in case” something unexpected were to happen. But we’re now at a time when...

  • Could THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Introduce Nomad?

    Could The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's newly revealed villain Karli Morgenthau become the hero Nomad via an unexpected connection to Bucky Barnes? The post Could THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Introduce Nomad? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Giants agree to terms with Kenny Golladay: How he fits

    How newly signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay fits with the New York Giants and Jason Garrett's offense.

  • Dustin May strikes out seven in strong start as Dodgers tie San Diego Padres

    Dustin May featured his four-seam fastball and struck out seven as the Dodgers and San Diego Padres played to a 4-4 tie in a spring training game.

  • Should You Invest in Bitcoin With Your Stimulus Check?

    Bitcoin profits are very alluring, but don't give up your stimulus check without considering these items.

  • It’s tax time. Here’s how to get stimulus money you might have missed

    Are you still eligible for 2020 stimulus payments?

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Biden administration to spend $86m on hotel rooms near Mexico border to hold migrant families, report says

    Rooms will reportedly house around 1,200 families in Texas and Arizona

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • After yearlong closure, Columbia sets opening dates for city pools, park buildings

    Wondering when city swimming pools and community centers in parks will reopen? Columbia has set the dates.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Workers fall off roof in Mashpee

    Two workers were injured Friday when they fell off a roof in Mashpee.

  • Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's neo-Nazi beliefs go back over a decade. The New Jersey Army reservist also has a history of arrests.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana congressional seat, CBS News projects

    Luke Letlow was set to succeed Representative Ralph Abraham, but died of COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn in.

  • Kamala Harris sidesteps question of her role to take Biden's message on the road

    Aides and allies say it is too early to define the vice-president’s portfolio but she is unlikely to be confined to just one subject area Kamala Harris listens for questions being shouted by reporters before departing from Denver international airport this week on a trip to sell the $1.9tn stimulus package to the American people. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images White House aides and allies stress it’s still too early to define the type of portfolio Kamala Harris will have as vice-president. They bristle at the suggestion that Harris would be confined to one project or focus on just one subject area, as some previous vice-presidents were pegged to do. But over the last week, the former California senator has once again taken on an increasingly familiar mantle: top surrogate for promoting the Biden administration’s agenda. On the one hand that’s a powerful position: it puts Harris – the first female vice-president in US history and probably a strong future contender for its first female commander-in-chief – at the forefront of US politics. But on the other, it is the latest example of Harris being used on an ad hoc basis, lacking a defining mission or role. In the days since Joe Biden signed his $1.9tn stimulus package Harris has embarked on a cross-country tour to sell the impact of the new law. She made stops in Nevada, Colorado and then Georgia last week. She is expected to make more trips in the coming days. “I really believe that this will support our economy,” Harris said during her stop in Colorado. The vice-president’s tour, days after an administration passes a massive piece of legislation into law, is not entirely unusual. It’s in part a move to assuage fears that this stimulus could follow the same fate as the $800bn rescue law in 2009. After passage of that bill, critics argued that the Obama administration was not aggressive in responding to Republican attacks about the bill. At the same time, liberals have argued that law did not go far enough. So this time, the Biden administration is trying to pre-empt similar critiques about his rescue package. Roy Neel, who served as a chief of staff to the then vice-president, Al Gore, said it was clear the Biden administration wants to use Harris as a sort of “floater” – someone who isn’t consigned to one corner of the administration or its initiatives. “They’re saying basically what the president wants her to be which is sort of a floater, to work on anything that’s important at the time,” Neel said. “Right now, selling the stimulus is one of the most important things to him.” For Harris, though, the trip stacks on top of her undertaking a media campaign in West Virginia and Arizona while the stimulus bill was still making its way through Congress. But that push partially backfired on Harris and resulted in proxy sparring with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the senators Harris ostensibly set out to win over. Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Harris’s trips over the last week suggest that the Biden team still see her as a potent salesperson and rather than assign her to run briefings with governors on Covid relief, as Mike Pence did when he served as vice-president to Donald Trump, or when Biden oversaw the Obama administration’s recovery efforts early on. Still, that has prompted multiple questions about Harris and how she will be involved in the Biden administration. Why not run the Covid meetings right now like Pence did, officials have been asked, instead of Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York? “We do know that she is a potent tool and it’s clear that the Biden administration is more than happy to deploy her in support of its signature initiatives so far,” said Yusef Robb, a veteran Democratic strategist. “Look, Kamala Harris is exciting, talented and can personally speak to people of color, women, parents and others who have been most affected by the pandemic.” At the same time Harris has also been visible on the foreign policy front, a move that might prove beneficial in the future if the current vice-president ever ended up running for president and needed to highlight her experience with world leaders. She has reportedly begun regular private lunches with the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, a meeting that other presidents have usually taken themselves. She has also had one-on-one conversation with a number of world leaders early on in the administration. That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something Roy Neel Neel said that suggests that Biden is “comfortable including and relying on the vice-president to be involved in things where she doesn’t have much of a background”. Neel added: “That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something. So he’s obviously using her everywhere it makes sense as part of the team.” Democrats stress the Biden administration is in its earliest days and the role Harris will play is still forming. Her rise has been extremely fast compared with previous vice-presidents. She did not finish her first term in the Senate before Biden picked her as vice-president and before that was attorney general of California. But her background as a prosecutor, which resulted in a viral moment or two in the Senate, has not been visibly utilized since she became vice-president – yet. Harris’s future, though, depends on the success of Biden’s administration. If Biden leaves office popular, Harris will be regarded as the heir apparent. “She is pushing forward Joe’s vision for America, just like she said she would,” Robb added.

  • NASCAR drivers comment on pit road fight with punches thrown after Atlanta Xfinity race

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.