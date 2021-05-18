The fourth stimulus check: Still in play or fading away?

Millions of Americans have their fingers tightly crossed that the government will provide a fourth round of stimulus checks to help them make ends meet as the pandemic lingers.

This week — as President Joe Biden's administration announced plans to start sending direct payments to families with kids — the list of signatures on a petition calling for broader relief has grown by the minute, and Democrats in Congress have continued to press for regular payments until the crisis is over.

If you received the recent third stimulus check, for up to $1,400, it’s most likely spent by now, or will be soon. Money can evaporate quickly when there’s rent, child care and credit card bills to pay for.

Is Washington moving closer to making at least one more direct payment? Or is that idea fading fast? Here's the latest.

Stimulus cash drying up fast

d13 / Shutterstock

Distribution of the last stimulus checks started two months ago, and for many households that money is long gone.

Calls for more relief are growing louder from Americans in financial turmoil. A Change.org petition pleading for Congress to provide $2,000 payments for adults and $1,000 payments for children and continue regular checks for the duration of the COVID crisis has now been signed by more than 2.2 million people.

“Many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care,” the petition says.

In a census survey, most people who gave an answer said they spent their third stimulus checks on food, housing (rent or mortgage), utilities or paying down debt.

While did use their payments to invest in the high-flying stock market — a trend that has been widely reported on — others spent the money on other nonessential, but necessary, products including affordable life insurance. Sales of those policies have surged during the pandemic.

Clothing has been another popular purchase with stimulus cash — so popular that the payments gave the Macy’s department store chain a sales boost during the three months ending in April.

Story continues

"These results were driven by the positive effects of the government stimulus program and expanding vaccine rollout,” Jeff Gennette, the retailer’s chairman and CEO, said in a news release on Tuesday.

White House: The ball is in Congress' court

Orhan Cam / Shutterstock

Though dozens of Democrats in Congress have signed letters to President Biden urging him to support more stimulus checks, his spokeswoman says that's a matter for the lawmakers.

"We'll see what members of Congress propose, but those (stimulus checks) are not free," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said recently.

For now, both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue are trumpeting a temporary change in the tax law that will give families direct payments totaling at least $1,500 per child during the second half of this year.

As part of an expanded child tax credit, eligible households will receive monthly checks for $300 for each kid under age 6, and $250 for children between ages 6 and 17. The payments will go out for six months, starting July 15.

“Nearly 40 million families with children will soon have critical financial relief that will help sustain them during the pandemic and in the days ahead," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday, after the IRS and the Treasury Department announced the payment schedule.

Washington isn't focusing on more 'stimmies,' at least not now

Biden says his COVID rescue package, which delivered the third round of stimulus checks and the beefed-up child credit, has been vital to delivering critical relief to millions of families.

The president's focus is now on his proposed "families plan," which would, in part, extend the expansion of the credit through 2025.

"Congress must pass the American Families Plan to ensure that working families will be able to count on this relief for years to come," Biden said in a statement Monday. "For working families with children, this tax cut sends a clear message: help is here."

Pelosi and other Democratic leaders want to make the expanded credit permanent. They're concentrating on Biden’s families and infrastructure plans — and haven't said anything about a fourth stimulus check.

Given the efforts it took to push through stimulus check No. 3, a fourth round is anything but a sure thing. Democrats hold the House and Senate by thin majorities and had to "target" the last checks away from higher-earning Americans in order to win over some of the more conservative Democratic senators.

What if you need more relief right now?

Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock

If you're running low on money and could use another stimulus check, here are some ways to cut costs and maybe earn a extra cash to help with the bills until Washington decides what to do.