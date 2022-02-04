Fourth Stimulus Rumors are False — Here’s What You Need to Know

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve seen posts on Facebook or YouTube proclaiming the imminent arrival of a fourth economic stimulus check, treat them the say way you treat robo-calls about a free vacation in the Bahamas: Walk away and forget about it. Those posts are fake.

What’s not fake is this: Nobody’s getting a fourth stimulus check unless Congress approves one, and Congress has shown little interest in approving one.

That hasn’t stopped people from claiming that a fourth check is on its way, however. As USA Today reported, a Jan. 28 Facebook video got more than 20,000 views when it proclaimed, “SENDING OUT $2,000 CHECKS FOR EVERYONE! FOURTH STIMULUS CHECK.” YouTube videos got 40,000 views by promising that the checks will be deposited on Feb. 9.

The IRS has squelched these rumors, with spokesperson Eric Smith telling USA Today that no fourth stimulus payment has been approved. None is likely to be approved, either, despite efforts by both advocacy groups and some lawmakers urging Congress to approve a fourth check — and even a recurring stimulus payment.

The Biden administration is more focused on infrastructure spending and its potential impact on the economy right now, CBS News reported. Meanwhile, many economists oppose any more government relief efforts, which they blame for contributing to high inflation.

More importantly, many members of Congress are wary of approving any additional large spending packages, as evidenced by President Joe Biden’s inability to get his Build Back Better agenda approved.

