Fourth suspect arrested in deadly July 5 shooting in Lumberton

Jul. 21—LUMBERTON — An 18-year-old charged in a deadly Lumberton shooting became the fourth suspect arrested in the case after turning himself into authorities on Wednesday, Lumberton Police said.

The shooting on North Walnut Street led to the death of 44-year-old Derrick Hester, who died from his injuries, and hospitalized Ashley Hunt, 35, in stable condition.

UNC Health Southeastern no longer provides updates on the condition of patients who were victims of a violent crime.

Nashem Jauquan Osbourne, whom police said was "armed and dangerous," came to police headquarters and voluntarily turned himself in around 5:20 p.m.

Along with first-degree murder, Osbourne has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy, police said.

When police arrived on the scene on that Wednesday, they found a man and a woman shot inside a vehicle that had veered off the road and into a yard.

The victims were taken to UNC Health Southeastern.

Osbourne is currently being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond, police said.

Previously, Lumberton Police arrested three other individuals in conjunction with the shooting.

Jabary Murchison, 19, of Lumberton, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy, the Lumberton Police Facebook page said.

A male juvenile, who is 15 and from Lumberton, also was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy, police said.

Murchison is being kept under no bond in the Robeson County Detention Center.

The 15-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention center.

On Monday, Tyllick Sean Alexander McKoy, 23, was arrested at his job site in Dillon County in South Carolina following outstanding warrants tied to the shooting incident, according to Lumberton Police.

McKoy, too, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, discharge of a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy, authorities said.

The case remains under investigation.

McKoy waived extradition, police said, and was taken back to Robeson County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.