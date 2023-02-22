Fourth suspect arrested for fatal road rage shooting of Dallas community leader

[Source]

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Jin Shin, a Korean American business owner and community leader in Dallas.

Keeton Sheppard, 34, was taken into custody on Tuesday for his alleged role in the crime, which took place on South University Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2022.

The incident reportedly started after Shin’s Jeep hit the rear of a sedan, resulting in a minor collision. Later, several vehicles pulled up at the scene, including a Chrysler that had Markynn Dmorous West — Shin’s alleged shooter — as a passenger.

Eight people surrounded Shin in the ensuing confrontation — punching, chasing and preventing him from returning to his car. His keys were also stolen from him.

At some point, Shin managed to retrieve a handgun from his vehicle. According to police, however, he kept it pointed down and never used it during the incident.

West then allegedly took his own gun, pursued Shin and fired multiple shots at him. The latter was found dead at a median away from the scene.

West was the first suspect arrested in the case. He was taken into custody on Sept. 7, 2022, followed by Kameron Taylor on Dec. 9, 2022, Quamon Deshun White on New Year’s Day and Sheppard this week.

Taylor, White and Sheppard’s exact roles in the incident are unclear. But similar to West, they all face murder charges.

Shin, who is survived by a 14-year-old daughter, has been described by friends as a “pillar” of Dallas' Asian community. Born in South Korea, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1983, lived in three states — Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas — joined the U.S. Marine Corps and obtained his business degree from Western Governors University.

Shin ran a family karaoke and co-owned a Korean restaurant. A few months before his death, he reportedly started a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to help victims of the May 11 Hair World Salon shooting.

“He has served his country and community in many ways,” a GoFundMe page organized by friends states. “He made an impact on many people with his genuine sincerity.”

As of this writing, the fundraiser has collected $100,534. Proceeds will be used for his funeral and legal fees, while amounts in excess will be given to his daughter.

