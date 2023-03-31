Fourth suspect arrested in Florida tied to slaying of Athens man in Five Points

A fourth suspect has been charged in the slaying of an Athens man on March 5 outside a house in Five Points where a party was being hosted.

Athens-Clarke police said 16-year-old X’Zydric Faust of Athens was arrested Wednesday in Pinellas County, Fla., on a murder warrant.

Faust remained in Florida on Friday, but police Lt. Shaun Barnett said that at some point he will be returned to Athens. He declined to say how detectives located Faust in Florida.

But at the time of the slaying of Ja’Vanni McDavid, 24, of Athens, police say Faust was in a car with three others. Those also charged with murder were identified as Jaen Makale Appling, 20, and Anthony Quinn Brown, 19, both of Magnolia Avenue, Athens; and Glendarius Jamius Tate, 20, of MLK Parkway, Athens.

Barnett said a motive for the late night shooting has not been determined, but gang activity has not been ruled out.

McDavid was killed in a hail of gunfire that occurred outside a house on the100 block of Northview Drive in the Five Points neighborhood of Athens. Police were alerted to the shooting by residents who heard the gunfire.

A security camera in the area captured shots fired from the vehicle, which sped away from the scene.

Barnett said detectives believe more than one person was shooting from the car, but it is undetermined who fired the fatal shots at McDavid.

Barnett could not say if police are looking for any other suspects, who may have been in the Honda car, which was found on Magnolia Street and impounded.

