Fourth suspect arrested in Manhattan recording studio slay of rapper

A New Jersey man was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a rapper at a Manhattan recording studio — the fourth bust in the case and the man cops suspect is the gunman in the bloodshed, police said.

Tashawn Sullivan, 26, of Newark, was charged with the May 5 botched robbery that turned deadly, killing Harlem rapper Kamir King, 34, at Nightlife Productions on W. 37th st. near Ninth Ave.

On July 28, Justin Rodriguez, 18, of Staten Island, was arrested; three days earlier, 21-year-old Daniel Williams surrendered at the Midtown South Precinct station house. Another suspect, Kabal Reyes, 24, of Linden, N.J., was arrested July 11.

A second victim, Devon Dillahunt, 24, was found dead outside the studio on the street but police have determined he accidentally shot himself running from the scene while trying to put his gun away, a police source said.

The group arrived at the Midtown studio at 12:15 a.m. May 5, according to cops. At some point during an argument, one of the suspects — whom cops believe was Sullivan ― allegedly opened fire.

King often frequented the recording studio and was recording a song when the shooting erupted, neighbors and relatives said.

King was shot in the head and died at Bellevue Hospital shortly afterward.

When cops arrived, an assortment of drugs and money was discovered, a police source said. Shell casings from both a 9-mm. and a .22-caliber pistol were recovered inside the studio and on the street outside.