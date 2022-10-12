Fourth suspect arrested in Merced shooting that killed 18-year-old, injured three people

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting that killed an 18-year-old man at a Merced parking structure.

The 17-year-old juvenile was arrested by Merced detectives Monday, after the suspect went to the police station to talk to detectives about his alleged involvement in the Oct. 8 incident, according to a news release.

A firearm was located at the juvenile’s residence after detectives served a search warrant, the release said.

Officers on Saturday responded just after 3 a.m. to a shots fired call at a parking structure located at 19th and M streets.

Following a fight, three people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire and 18-year-old Elyas Jerry Aguilar was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Earlier this week police arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said multiple people fled from the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 and at odoms@cityofmerced.org or Det. Raymond Valadez at 209-388-7829 and valadezr@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.