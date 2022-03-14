Fourth suspect arrested in shooting death of Fort Worth man killed outside his home

A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the October 2020 killing of a Fort Worth man who was shot to death as he was about to get into his pickup truck to go to work.

Monte Smith, 18, faces a charge of capital murder in the killing of Francisco “Panchito” Macias, 49. He was booked into jail Monday at about 9 a.m., according to jail records.

Family members heard the gunshots on Oct. 22, 2020, and later saw Macias’ body lying in front of the pickup truck he drove every morning to his job as a forklift operator at Willbanks Metals.

Francisco “Panchito” Macias (right), wearing a face mask, enjoys some time with his granddaughter in a family photo. He was shot and killed outside his east Fort Worth home early on the morning of Oct. 22, 2020.

Investigators said the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery at about 5:30 a.m., according to court records. Four people in a car approached Macias and he was shot in the head, police have said.

Derrick Daniels, 20, Jeremiah Daniels-Simon, 21, and Alicia Jean Peoples, 19, have also been arrested and accused of being involved in the homicide. Daniels was arrested earlier this month, and Daniels-Simon and Peoples were arrested last fall. All three face charges of capital murder in the case, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.