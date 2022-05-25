Fourth suspect in Canton homicide investigation arrested

CANTON – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Canton police arrested a fourth person Tuesday in connection with an ongoing rape, kidnapping and homicide investigation.

The Stark County Sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant Monday for Andrew Williams, 28, in connection to the death of Joseph Pomeroy, 32, and kidnapping of a second person.

Pomeroy's body was found along Hardington Avenue in Canton Township on May 11. Days later, while executing a search warrant, police reportedly found a person being held hostage in a basement near the 600 block of Correll Avenue NE on May 13.

The first three suspects, Jeremy Morlock, 43, Clayton Smart, 24, and Mary Ann Soliday, 34, were previously arrested and each charged with one count of rape, kidnapping and felonious assault related to the person held hostage. Morlock was charged with one count of aggravated murder and Smart and Soliday each were charged with one count of complicity to commit aggravated murder.

Williams was arrested in the 2000 block of Silent Court NW in Canton. He has been charged with one count of complicity to commit aggravated murder.

