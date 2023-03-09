Fourth suspect facing charges in connection to February shooting death.

The last of four suspects charged in connection to a Feb. 11 shooting death on 14th Street was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Quention Kennedy, 35, turned himself in to authorities, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department. He was charged with first-degree murder.

The charges are related to the murder of Ty'Quarious Gause, 27. He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds by Wilmington police officers in a neighborhood between Dawson and Wooster streets. They responded to the area around 12:10 a.m. after getting a call from a resident reporting a body and a notice from the ShotSpotter system, which detects gunshots in the city.

According to his obituary, Gause was an employee at the NC State Ports in Wilmington and a father. He attended New Hanover County Public Schools, where he received his diploma.

Previous coverage:Wilmington police identify victim in Saturday's fatal shooting

Wilmington police announced they were looking for Kennedy after three other suspects were arrested Tuesday. Kevin Freeman, 27, of Castle Hayne; Rashawn Hines, 28, and 24-year-old Tykeke Hines, both of Wilmington, were charged with first-degree murder.

The suspects are currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Detention Center with no bond. According to the release, Freeman, Rashawn Hines, and Tykeke Hines were already in custody on unrelated drug charges.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Fourth suspect charged in connection to Wilmington shooting death