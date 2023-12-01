Fourth suspect in fatal robbery to face sentencing after accepting plea, plus other court updates

The court cases stemming from several deadly incidents in and around Central Kentucky have ended with guilty pleas this month, while other major criminal cases are still pending.

This month’s recent court developments include a man sentenced to prison time for a deadly crash on New Circle Road in Lexington, plus progress in the case of a man involved in a 2017 homicide that left a 29-year-old dead.

Here are some updates on cases previously covered by the Herald-Leader.

4th suspect in fatal robbery pleads guilty

One of five suspects identified in a homicide that killed 29-year-old Charles Shryock has pleaded guilty to amended charges.

Jemel Barber, 24, accepted a plea deal Nov. 9 for charges of first-degree complicity to manslaughter, attempted murder and first-degree complicity to robbery.

Barber originally faced charges of complicity to murder, attempted murder, complicity to robbery and complicity to burglary.

Barber and the others were accused of stealing items from a home on Race Street on July 22, 2017, and firing shots at the person who lived there as he fled the home, according to previous police statements and court records. Shryock was a bystander but was shot and later died at a hospital.

Barber is the fourth suspect to have his case resolved, with one other case still pending.

Prosecutors recommended that Barber’s burglary charge be dismissed and his murder charge be amended to the manslaughter charge, court documents say.

Barber faces a total of 30 years in prison at his sentencing scheduled for Jan. 12. This is Barber’s second case connecting him to a deadly shooting. He was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of 40-year-old Tyrece Clark during an attempted robbery at a Lexington motel in 2017, according to court documents.

Lexington murder suspect pleads guilty, faces 20 years

A Lexington murder suspect arrested in June 2022 in connection to a 2021 killing on Main Street has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Robert Michael Okorley, 41, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to amended charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree wanton endangerment, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and second-degree assault.

He originally faced charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, assault and criminal mischief. The murder charge was reduced and an additional charge of attempted murder and criminal mischief were recommended to be dismissed.

Okorley was arrested seven months after 32-year-old Jesse Jimenez was fatally wounded and another person was injured in the shooting on Nov. 5, 2021.

The shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between Okorley and another person, according to court documents. After the altercation ended, Okorley pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot the man, ultimately hitting and killing Jimenez, records say.

Okorley faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14, according to court documents.

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal crash on New Circle

A Cynthiana man arrested in February was sentenced to 10 years in prison Nov. 15 for a fatal car crash that took place three years ago.

Matthew Sumpter, 42, pleaded guilty in October to a charge of second-degree manslaughter after he was indicted in January.

According to court documents, Sumpter “wantonly caused the death of Michelle Beckett” on July 3, 2020. Beckett was 38 at the time of her death.

Murder suspect has bond revoked over third positive drug test

A Barren County woman charged with the murder of her father had her bond revoked after she violated the terms of her release by testing positive for methamphetamine.

Cheryl Bennett, 46, was indicted on a murder charge for the death of her father, Michael “Mickey” Logsdon. Bennett’s mother, 71-year-old Donna Logsdon, was also indicted on a murder charge by a Barren County grand jury. They are alleged to have turned off and on a machine that assisted with Michael Logsdon’s breathing over the course of five hours, causing his death.

Bennett and her mother had both been released about a year ago on a 10% partial bond under the requirement that they adhere to conditions of release – including abstaining from drugs and alcohol. On Nov. 2, Bennett’s bond was set back to $500,000 full-cash because she violated those conditions, according to court records.

Bennett’s attorney, John Olash, said his client was under much stress due to ongoing life events.

Special prosecutor Kori Bumgarner said they found “it hard to believe that the use was involuntary” after a third failed drug test.

“The lab report says she was positive for meth, this is the third time she has been caught while on bond,” Bumgarner said. “… She directly violated the law by ingesting meth and using drugs.”

Man accused of killing son has trial rescheduled for 2024

A man charged with murder – domestic violence had his trial rescheduled for January after the prosecution made a motion for the judge to recuse herself.

James Hendron, 50, was scheduled to stand trial Oct. 30, according to court documents. Just a week before the trial, the prosecution made a motion for Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Goodman to recuse herself ,claiming she is the cousin to material witness Elizabeth Kanis Brushway, who is a Lexington Police sergeant.

Hendron was charged with murdering his 23-year-old son, Austin Hendron, in June 2018 after an argument on Father’s Day. The altercation happened in a Lexington neighborhood off Richmond Road, according to court records.

Clay Duvall, Hendron’s attorney, replied in a separate response that Goodman did not require recusal because the prosecution failed to establish Brushway as a material witness, and that she is within a “third-degree” relationship to the judge.

Goodman denied the prosecution’s motion to recuse herself in an order issued on Nov. 28.