Fourth suspect surrenders in bizarre green jumpsuit attack on Times Square subway train

A fourth woman has been arrested for her role in a bizarre caught-on-video attack on a Times Square subway train earlier this month.

Dariana Peguero, 26, turned herself in to police in Manhattan on Saturday, Chief of Department James Essig said.

Peguero, along with a crew of women dressed in green alien-like jumpsuits, attacked two 19-year-old women Oct. 2, according to cops. One of the victims was robbed.

Emily Soto, 34, Ciante Alston, 26, and Miriam “Cisse” Issouf, 26, were arrested and charged with robbery last week. Issouf was also hit with an assault charge.

An accidental bump on the N train platform set off the green gang, who filmed a TikTok video in Times Square prior to the beatdown and robbery, according to cops.

Essig previously said the disagreement “got out of hand” when the two groups got on the train.

One of the green-clad women snatched a purse containing the ID of one of the victims.

Police used the TikTok video and other social media to track the women down.

Peguero — who lives in the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City along with the other identified women — was charged with robbery, police said.

Peguero was mandated to a supervised release program following an arraignment, cops said.

Police are still working to identify five other suspects.