Fourth suspect in T-Mobile robbery charged; fifth suspect sought

Oct. 1—A fourth suspect has been formally charged in connection with the armed robbery of a cellphone store in Grand Haven in August, police announced Friday.

Jaebreon Glasco, 18, of Grand Rapids was charged with four counts of armed robbery and one felony firearm count. He is being held in the Ottawa County Jail without bond.

Glasco was among four Grand Rapids teens who were arrested in Grand Rapids one day after the robbery.

Also charged in the robbery are Yaceair Lamont Divers, 16; Ibrahim Hassan Dadiri, 15; and Alonte Coreshawn Coleman, 17. They all have been charged as adults.

Grand Haven officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the T-Mobile store, 604 N. Beacon Blvd., on the afternoon of Aug. 18. Witnesses reported that five Black males, ages 16-21, entered the store wearing hoods and masks. Police said at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The suspects fled with cellphones and computer tablets, police said for a previous story.

A black Nissan used in the robbery was soon found by a Grand Haven officer near the intersection of Fifth and Adams streets, directly across the highway from the store. It is believed that the suspects changed vehicles at that location, police said.

Investigators are working to identify the fifth suspect involved in the robbery, Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said Friday. It is believed the fifth suspect is also from the Grand Rapids area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or submit a tip online at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=786&C=01207A.

A reward is offered for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.