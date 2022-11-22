Fourth suspect in Young Dolph slaying held without bond after court appearance

The fourth man charged with facilitating the slaying of rapper Young Dolph is being held without bond after making his first court appearance Tuesday.

Jermarcus Johnson, 25, has been indicted on count of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. His family is expected to hire an attorney Tuesday afternoon.

Jermarcus Johnson, the half-brother of Justin Johnson, one of the alleged shooters in Dolph's slaying, is accused of aiding in the hide out and escape of Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, who is also charged in the slaying, after Thornton was shot.

Investigators also believe Jermarcus Johnson facilitated communications between Smith and Justin Johnson after the shooting and facilitated payments to Smith for Dolph's death.

Tuesday's court date was also relevant in the ongoing case against Justin Johnson. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said he revoked Justin Johnson's phone privileges, after learning he rapped into a jail phone so a song could be released under his stage name, Straight Drop.

The song, which is posted on YouTube, contains lyrics about Justin Johnson's life in jail.

Jermarcus Johnson was arrested Friday, after he turned himself in to authorities.

A 43-year-old man, Hernandez Govan, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy, in connection with Dolph's death. The indictment says the alleged conspiracy started on June 1, 2021. An indictment released on Friday also named Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, who was arrested in January and December, and charged them with conspiracy — a charge they previously did not face.

Justin Johnson and Smith are both being held on first-degree murder charges.

Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Indiana. His arrest, and that of Smith, was announced by top law enforcement officials in Shelby County.

According to the charging document, the four men conspired between June 1, 2021, and March 1, 2022, to kill Dolph, whose given name is Adolph Thornton Jr. Justin Johnson and Smith are listed as the people who shot Dolph at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard on Nov. 17, 2021.

Prosecutors say Govan solicited the pair to kill Dolph, but the indictment doesn't list a motive or how the solicitation took place.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Jermarcus Johnson first court appearance in Young Dolph killing