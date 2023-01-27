Fourth teen arrested in beating of Fox News meteorologist on Manhattan train

A fourth teen has been arrested in the beating of a Fox News weatherman on a Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday.

Donte Hampton, 18, was arrested and charged with assault in the early Sunday attack.

Hampton, of Brownsville, and three other teenage boys attacked meteorologist Adam Klotz as he rode a downtown No. 1 train approaching the 18th St. station in Chelsea around 1 a.m., cops said.

In a video posted to Instagram, Klotz said he was riding home from a bar after watching the Giants game when he confronted the teens, who were harassing an older man.

In response, the boys pummeled Klotz, 37, punching and kicking him in the face.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a bruised face and ribs.

Shortly after the attack, three of the suspects — two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were arrested and then released, cops said. Their names were not provided due to their ages.

Cops on Tuesday released images of Hampton in hopes someone could identify him.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Thursday evening.