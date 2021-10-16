Fourth teen faces charges in connection with July 3 homicide in Meadville

Oct. 16—A fourth teenager is wanted by authorities in connection with a homicide at a Walnut Street apartment in July.

Martavious Kendre Stout, 17, of 842 East St., is sought by Meadville Police Department on charges of criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit simple assault.

The charges were filed against Stout on Oct. 7 by Meadville Police Department for Stout's alleged role in the July 3 shooting death of Nathaniel E. Harris. However, Stout, who was 16 at the time, is not in custody, Chief Michael Tautin confirmed to the Tribune Friday.

Harris, 19, died July 3 from multiple gunshot wounds during an early morning armed robbery and burglary at his apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St., according to authorities.

Police have charged three other Meadville teens with homicide connection with Harris' death — Qwamae D. Sherene, 18; Kavan M. Boitnott, 16; and Jayden I. Speed, 18.

Boitnott is not in custody while Sherene and Speed each are being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond.

Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was taken into custody July 7. Sherene waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the charges filed against him in August. He currently is scheduled to go to trial in Crawford County Court in January 2022.

Speed was taken into custody and charged by police on Oct. 1. Speed is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges filed against him on Nov. 5.

A fifth person, Timothy T. Bolden, 25, of Meadville, isn't charged with homicide, but charged with robbery and criminal trespass for his alleged role in the incident. He, too, remains at large. The U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search for Bolden.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.