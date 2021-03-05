Fourth teen faces reckless homicide charges
Mar. 4—New evidence reveals a fourth teenager was involved in the death of 20-year-old Anthony E. Barrientos.
Drug Task Force officers said the pill that led to the Aug. 23, 2020 death of the Logansport man was allegedly sold by Hakeem Halajawon Rose, 19, Logansport.
An autopsy performed by Dr. Thomas J. Sozio found that Barrientos died from acute fentanyl intoxication.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Cass Circuit Court, Aubrey Rose Patlan, 19, who also has been arrested in this case, told police that she arranged for the purchase of one "Perk 30" with Rose during a meeting at Arby's, 401 W. Market St., Logansport. During the same meeting, Patlan said Rose was going to have Brandon Kistler, 19, Logansport, deliver the pill at a future transaction.
The Percocet was allegedly bought by Patlan and Barrientos' girlfriend, Hannah Riemenschneider, 18, of Logansport. The two girls had plans to share the pill, according to police.
During an interview by the Drug Task Force, Riemenschneider told officers that she and Patlan had purchased the pill from Kistler. Patlan drove the two women to River Bluff Trail, where they bought one pill from him, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The Cass County Prosecutor's Office alleges in a report that according to Riemenschneider, Kistler had warned them to take "one-half of the pill because someone had taken two of the pills and had to go to the hospital for care."
Later, Riemenschneider and Barrientos had decided to share the pill. During the early morning hours of Aug. 23, 2020, the two were parked at 718 Washington St., Logansport, where they sat inside a blue Ford Focus, each snorting a line of the alleged Percocet 30 that had been purchased from Kistler, a probable cause affidavit states.
Both eventually fell asleep, but when Riemenschneider awoke, she found Barrientos unconscious. According to the affidavit, she "attempted to perform CPR, but Barrientos never regained consciousness and was later pronounced dead."
Multiple search warrants for phone records, Facebook records, and Snapchat records were obtained by the Drug Task Force. The search revealed several entries by Rose, allegedly indicating that he was dealing Percocet.
According to reports, part of the search uncovered a post by Rose that stated: "I used to buy 10 at a time and sell 7 so the 3 that I take are free to me."
Rose faces a Level 1 felony of dealing in a controlled substance, resulting in death, a Level 5 felony of reckless homicide, and a Level 6 felony for dealing in a schedule 1 controlled substance. Based upon Indiana code, a Level 1 felony carries a prison sentence of between 20 and 40 years, with the advisory term being 30 years, and a fine of not more than $10,000.
Riemenschneider has since pled guilty to the crime of reckless homicide. Judge Lisa Swaim of Cass Superior Court 2 sentenced her to 2,190 days in the Department of Correction.
Patlan's jury trial is set for 8:30 a.m. April 21 in Superior Court 2. She has been charged with aiding, inducing, or causing reckless homicide, and dealing in a Schedule II drug.
Kistler, who faces two felony charges: a Level 1, dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, and a Level 5 felony, reckless homicide, will have his jury trial at 8:30 a.m. April 7 in the same court.
