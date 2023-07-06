Fourth victim found dead after shooting at block party in Shreveport, La.

A fourth victim was found dead shortly after a mass shooting during a Fourth of July block party in Shreveport, La., which also left another seven people wounded.

Authorities in Shreveport initially said three people were fatally shot on Tuesday during the annual event, which has been held in the city for more than a decade. On Wednesday, another victim was discovered in an area with tall grass and dense vegetation, Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told CNN. She added that police are hoping to utilize a drone to further search and ensure no one else was killed in the attack.

“I don’t have the words to share with you right now, that’s going to make you feel any better,” Taylor said during a news conference. “So, at this point, what I am looking for is justice.”

More than 200 people were gathered together for the “family and community event” to celebrate the Fourth of July when gunfire erupted around 11:40 p.m. The violence was sparked by the arrival of a group of uninvited individuals, who started arguing with some of the guests, Sgt. Angie Willhite of the Shreveport Police Department told People. She added that at least two people fired into the crowd just before midnight.

When authorities arrived at the residence on Pearl Avenue, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds, police said. A third victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where they succumbed to their wounds a short time later.

The fourth victim killed is believed to be an adult, Willhite said, noting that authorities are still working to confirm the their identity.

Another seven people were transported to various medical facilities. One of the victims was in critical condition as of Wednesday while the others — with injuries ranging from graze wounds to non-life-threatening injuries — are expected to recover, the Shreveport Times reported.

The names of the victims have not yet been released by the coroner’s office, which must first complete autopsies and contact next of kin.

“We’re still searching the area to make sure we don’t have any other people out there,” Willhite noted.

No suspects have been identified, and they are still at large.