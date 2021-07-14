Fourth victim linked to Nicholson dies

Jul. 13—A wave of violence that left three people dead in North Bend last month has now claimed a fourth victim.

District Attorney R. Paul Frasier announced Friday that 73-year-old Linda Oyster had died from injuries she sustained when she and her husband were run over at the RV park at The Mill Casino.

Oen Evan Nicholson, who is already facing six first-degree murder charges related to three other deaths June 18, will now face additional charges after Oyster died July 9.

Nicholson remains in custody in Wisconsin while Frasier asks for him to be extradited back to Coos County to face prosecution for the charges.

Linda Oyster was staying at the RV park at The Mill Casino on July 9, when she and her husband, were walking across the street. As Nicholson fled the scene after allegedly killing his father, he hit the Oysters with a 2019 Dodge 3500 pickup truck. The hit-and-run incident left Anthony Oyster dead at the scene while Linda Oyster was rushed to Bay Area Hospital and River Bend Hospital in Springfield with critical injuries. Linda Oyster clung to life for three weeks before succumbing to her injuries.

After leaving the RV park, police say Nicholson drove to the Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary in North Bend, where he shot and killed Jennifer Davidson.

Nicholson then fled the area. He wrecked and caught the pickup on fire in Lane County and later kidnapped Laura Johnson from the Springfield area. Nicholson forced Johnson to drive more than 2,000 miles to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he turned himself in to police.

Nicholson faces 10 felony charges in Coos County, but Frasier said he intends to file additional charges now that Linda Oyster has died from her injuries.