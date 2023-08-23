‘Fowl felon’: Deputies search for man accused of stealing $2,100 worth of homing pigeons

Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing $2,100 worth of homing pigeons from a home in Marion County.

Deputies said the “fowl felon” was caught on camera taking the birds from a home in the 18760 block of Northwest 53rd Court Road in Reddick.

“Now we need you – our eagle-eyed readers – to help us identify this pigeon pirate,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “When we catch him, we can’t tar-and-feather him, but we can make him the next jailbird to roost at the Marion County Jail.”

If you have any information on the man’s identity or the location of the homing pigeons, you are asked to call 352-732-9111.

Or you can call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted online here. For Crime Stoppers, reference 23-47 in your tip.

Deputies said if you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

