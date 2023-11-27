Fowler clerk punched, gun pulled on him during robbery: FPD

FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A convenience store clerk was held at gunpoint, punched in the face, and his store was robbed early Sunday morning, Fowler police say.

Officers were dispatched to the ARCO AM/PM in the 2700 block of Vineyard Place just before 5:15 a.m.

They say the clerk told them that four young males drove up to the convenience store in a newer-model 4-door grey sedan, and entered the store.

Officers say one of the suspects allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk, while another grabbed the register and the employee’s personal cell phone.

At some point, officers say, one of the suspects punched the clerk in the face before leaving the store.

The clerk told officers the suspects fled in a westbound direction on Manning Avenue, before getting onto the northbound lanes of Highway 99.

No customers were inside the store at the time of the robbery.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the store and are continuing to investigate.

If anyone has information on this case, they are asked to contact Fowler Police at 559-834-3254.

