Fowler justice will deliver verdict in Ogdensburg mayor's bench trial in 30 days

Dec. 7—FOWLER — Town Justice Timothy Knowlton heard testimony today in Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly's bench trial for second-degree harassment.

Mr. Knowlton will now consider the testimony and deliver his verdict within 30 days.

The charges stem from an alleged physical confrontation between Mr. Skelly and Gerald H. Mack, a now retired captain of the Ogdensburg Fire Department, on Dec. 9, 2020, the night of a special City Council meeting called to pass the city's 2021 budget.

The bench trial took about 2 1/2 hours.

Mr. Skelly testified on his own behalf and was represented by attorney Peter A. Dumas, Malone.

Mr. Mack also testified along with city firefighers Joseph S. Sovie and Allen Rickett.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Abbruzzese prosecuted the case.

Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie was in the courtroom to testify but was not called to the stand.

Mr. Mack was standing outside City Hall before the city council meeting and alleges that he was pushed to the ground by Mr. Skelly as he was walking into the building.