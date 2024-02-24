Fowler man arrested for child sexual abuse material, deputies say

FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in Fowler after allegedly distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material on Thursday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, detectives with the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force say they arrested 34-year-old Gilbert Felix Lopez of Fowler on Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials say the Central California ICAC Task Force received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding uploading of child sexual abuse material. ICAC detectives immediately initiated an investigation and identified Lopez as the suspect.

According to sheriff’s officials, the ICAC Task Force detectives, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Fowler Police Department served a search warrant at the 500 block of South 7th Street in the city of Fowler.

During the search, detectives say they located the material at the location and placed Lopez under arrest. During the interview, Lopez admitted to being in possession and distributing the child sexual abuse material.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. His bail was set at $60,000 and he has since posted bond and been released.

