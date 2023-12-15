Fowler takes down rival Portland St. Patrick
Fowler takes down rival Portland St. Patrick
Fowler takes down rival Portland St. Patrick
Mastodon founder Eugen Rochko lauds Threads' entry into the decentralized social media space, saying the move will make Mastodon -- the open source Twitter/X rival -- "a far more attractive option." Mastodon's app, which is powered by the decentralized social networking protocol ActivityPub, has gained more attention in the wake of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, a network that's been since renamed X to reflect Musk's ambitions to turn the microblogging platform into an everything app encompassing creators, payments, video, live audio and shopping.
Here's the Worry-O-Meter and how to rate the level of concern for the Super Bowl chances of Kansas City, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Miami.
Intel on Thursday showed off its latest Xeon processor, as it works to grab greater market share in the AI space.
Isaiah Stewart took the bait after a bit of jostling with Pat Beverley and shoved him to the ground while setting a screen, which led to his ejection.
The NFL commissioner not only supported the infamous offsides call against Kansas City, he said he's "incredibly proud" of officials overall.
At the risk of dating myself, I'm old enough to remember the days when Best Buy had a formidable rival in superstore chains: Circuit City. A cross between an appliance store (at least until it stopped selling appliances) and all-around electronics retailers, Circuit City was the place to be for nerdy, tech-obsessed kids like myself content with replaying video game demos for hours while their parents shopped for a new dishwasher. It's been nearly two decades since Circuit City rivaled Sears in size and ~15 years since the chain filed for bankruptcy and closed all its physical stores.
Graysky, one of the first third-party apps for the Twitter/X competitor Bluesky, is launching a subscription service with its latest release, as a means of generating revenue for its app by offering paid access to features that Bluesky itself doesn't yet support. Meanwhile, the app's broader update for all users brings several new features, including Trending Topics, to see what's popular on Bluesky right now. While many developers are toying with the Bluesky API to build services that extend the capabilities of Bluesky's platform, Graysky made waves for being the first cross-platform third-party app that reached consumers directly on both iOS and Android.
Tesla is limiting the use of its Autopilot driver-assistance software as part of a two-million-vehicle recall, one of the first results to come from an ongoing multiyear investigation by the nation's top automotive safety regulator. The recall restricts the use of Autosteer, the headlining feature of Tesla's basic Autopilot software that allows the car to stay planted in the center of a lane even around big curves and has helped Tesla's driver assist system still claim some operational dominance over rivals. Basic Autopilot, which comes standard in all Tesla vehicles, also includes a feature called Traffic Aware Cruise Control, which operates much like adaptive cruise control found in most modern cars.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Patrick Mahomes knew his tirade on Sunday wasn't a good look.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
The Chiefs are complaining about an obvious penalty being called a penalty.
This was an all-time go-ahead touchdown in a critical game. Until it wasn't.
Cigna stock rose sharply on Monday following reports the company would walk away from a mega-merger with rival Humana.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Despite delays, the plan to connect Tumblr's blogging site to the wider world of decentralized social media, also known as the "fediverse," is still on, it seems. Over a year ago, Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg — whose company acquired Tumblr from Verizon in 2019 -- posted on Twitter that the site would "soon" add support for ActivityPub, the protocol powering Twitter/X rival Mastodon and other decentralized social apps. To complicate matters further, Tumblr recently cut a number of staff, relocating many to other projects within its parent company Automattic, which runs WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Pocket Casts and more, including the recently acquired Texts.com.
There is one important news item that was gleaned during the press drive by former TC contributor turned InsideEVs editor Patrick George that I wanted to point out to y'all. Remember how GM killed the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV and then a few months later was like "never mind!" we are going to bring it back under the new Ultium platform? Well we now know that when it does come back it will only be the EUV.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
After 19 seasons playing for the Cardinals, Yadier Molina will return in 2024 as a special assistant.
Logitech has introduced the Astro A50 X headset that does more (and costs more) than most rival products.