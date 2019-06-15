Fowler's blast helps Cardinals down Mets again

Dexter Fowler's three-run homer snapped a tie in the eighth inning Friday night and capped a productive day for the St. Louis Cardinals, who earned their second win in a four-hour span by beating the host New York Mets 9-5.

The Cardinals, who opened the evening by earning a 5-4, 10-inning win in the resumption of Thursday's suspended game, have won four of five. Paul DeJong delivered the tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning of the suspended game for St. Louis, which scored twice in the ninth inning Thursday before the contest was halted due to rain.

The Mets have lost three of four.

The latest bullpen meltdown by the Mets negated an impressive display of resiliency in the first seven innings of the regularly scheduled game.

Todd Frazier's RBI single in the first gave the Mets a 1-0 lead. Two innings later, Matt Carpenter lofted a sacrifice fly to tie the score for the Cardinals, who went ahead 4-1 when Jose Martinez hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the fifth.

Steven Matz, who surrendered Martinez's homer, got one run right back by leading off the bottom of the inning with his first homer of the season and the team-record fifth round-tripper of the year by a Mets pitcher.

The Mets went ahead in the seventh.

Andrew Miller failed to retire any of the three batters he faced to open the inning before Pete Alonso delivered a run-scoring fielder's choice grounder -- second baseman Kolten Wong's throw to start a potential double play sailed into left field -- and Wilson Ramos laced a two-run, two-out single against John Gant (6-0).

But Jeurys Familia (2-1) needed just two pitches to surrender the lead by giving up a leadoff homer to DeJong in the eighth. With two outs, Yadier Molina doubled and Harrison Bader walked before Fowler hit Familia's first pitch well beyond the right-center-field fence.

Wong added a homer leading off the ninth and was the only Cardinals player with two hits -- even though he didn't start the game.

Gant tossed the final three innings, during which he allowed no runs on two hits. He walked none and struck out one.

Matz and Jeff McNeil each had two hits for the Mets.

Cardinals rookie Daniel Ponce de Leon, making his second start of the season, allowed one run on two hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings. Matz gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

--Field Level Media