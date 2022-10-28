Fowlerville interim superintendent on the job as board considers next steps

FOWLERVILLE — The Fowlerville Board of Education recently named an interim superintendent to replace Wayne Roedel, who left to take a position in Greenville, and chose a firm to lead its search for a full-time replacement.

"Once we have that first planning meeting, we'll have things outlined for the process, but it's a 12-week process, depending on what the board decides: when it's started, going through all the different steps that we will be engaged in," Tim Stein of the Michigan Leadership Institute said. "Hopefully we'll have a planning meeting scheduled soon."

After announcing Roedel's departure as the superintendent for Fowlerville Community Schools, the Board, at its Oct. 11 meeting, heard from the Michigan Association of School Boards and the Michigan Leadership Institute, both of which gave presentations about how they would tackle a search for the district's next superintendent.

During a special meeting Oct. 12, the board voted to hire the Michigan Leadership Institute. The board also approved Bob Regan as the interim superintendent. Regan is slated to begin working Monday, Oct. 31.

"We're looking forward to working with Fowlerville and the community," Stein said.

The board had been scheduled to meet Nov. 1, but that meeting has been canceled. The next scheduled board meeting is Nov. 15, according to the district's website.

Roedel's last day in Fowlerville was this week. He moves to Greenville to replace Linda Van Houten, who retired, the Daily News reported, after 30 years of teaching and instructing within the school district, followed by the seven years as superintendent.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Board of Education at Fowlerville hires Bob Regan for interim super