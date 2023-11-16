FOX 2 and St. Louis Post-Dispatch partnering for 67th annual 'Old Newsboys Day'
FOX 2 is partnering with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for the 67th annual 'Old Newsboys Day.'
FOX 2 is partnering with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for the 67th annual 'Old Newsboys Day.'
Tags are a key way for social media users seek out content, but so far they've been missing on Meta's fledgling Threads platform.
Lillard was dominant against the Raptors, further demonstrating that his pairing with Antetokounmpo remains a work in progress.
In Q3 2023, Jumia reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $15 million, marking the lowest since its IPO in 2019 (outperforming the $27 million recorded in Q1 and $19.3 million in Q2) and a substantial decrease of $32 million compared to Q3 2022. This represents a 67% year-over-year decline and a 70% reduction on a constant currency basis. Jumia has also taken strategic actions resulting in a notable improvement in liquidity, with a reduction in its position of $19 million in Q3 2022, a 71% year-over-year decrease, compared to a decrease of $66.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.
During Microsoft's Ignite 2023 event, the company's annual IT pro conference, a slew of interesting updates were revealed for Teams, its Slack-like collaboration and messaging service. Among the dozens of updates here, some of the highlights are the initial rollout of voice isolation, an AI-driven noise reduction feature that can not just reduce repetitive noise in the background but also other people's voices, and a new "decorate your background" feature that can look at the room you are working from and then enhance it by cleaning up clutter or adding plants to the wall. The voice isolation feature is rolling out now and will be generally available in early 2024, while "decorate your background" will be available early next year in Teams Premium.
Paul George received a technical foul in the second quarter after an argument with the crew about a non-call.
There is plenty on the line as Michael Penix Jr. and No. 4 Washington travel for a risky road game in Corvallis.
A TikTok creator's young daughter failed to recognize MySpace Tom, didn't know what "burning a CD" meant and couldn't fathom a time where instant messaging was a revolution instead of the norm. The post ‘I burned you a CD?’: Gen Z daughter fails mom’s ’90s, early 2000s technology test, makes everyone feel old appeared first on In The Know.
Theis is set to join a team that's exploring different rotations in the attempt to break a six-game losing streak.
Stocks built on gains after CPI inflation data boosted bets that the Fed is done with hiking rates and could start cutting them next year.
Regulators have given SpaceX the green light to launch its super massive Starship rocket for a second time, just a few days shy of seven months after the first orbital flight test that ended in a spectacular mid-air explosion. SpaceX -- which has been on standby for this final launch approval -- will attempt the launch this Friday, November 17, from its sprawling facility near Boca Chica, Texas. The two-hour launch window will start at 7:00 AM CST.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
The only thing I know better than buying holiday gifts for loved ones is buying holiday gifts for myself.
Many consumers blame high inflation on greedy companies jacking up prices. But consumers are about to win a round.
Teachers and nurses love these comfy sneakers — and they have the podiatrist seal of approval.
You can also grab a 2-in-1 hair straightener and curling iron for $35 and a classic game (Connect 4!) for only $5.
From epic bacon to garlic bread and now crab rangoon, In The Know spoke to meme experts about why food-centric memes always come back around in internet culture. The post Why is the internet so obsessed with crab rangoon? How and why cyclical food memes will never die appeared first on In The Know.
Fields will go through team drills Wednesday before the team determines his official status for Sunday.
California-based Icon is holding an art show where cars, fashion items, and antiques will be displayed and sold. The proceeds will benefit a charity.
Similarly, Bing Chat Enterprise will be known "Copilot Pro," and it will be generally available starting on December 1.
As "Cribs" returns with new episodes — amid its 19th season — we remember the best one ever made: Mariah Carey's NYC penthouse tour. Go behind the golden doors once again with us as we look back at the 2002 episode.