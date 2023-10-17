FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Are you ready for some of the coolest temperatures since this past winter? It's very possible overnight as I expect temperatures in Houston to dip to the 40s for the first time since March 20th. High pressure will settle in and that will mean wind settling down and mostly clear skies. Plan on throwing on an extra layer in the morning. If the fall chill is not your thing, heat builds later this week. In fact, we are back close to 90 by Friday and Saturday. A weak front may bring a stray shower or two Thursday and Friday. But overall, there will be very little rain this week.

