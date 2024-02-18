FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Winter weather has returned briefly for your weekend plans. Bundle up if you're heading out tonight or early Sunday with near freezing temperatures expected. A light freeze is possible N/NW of the Houston Metro tonight so make sure plants and pets are protected. Sunday will feature more sunshine and temperatures climbing to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Southerly breeze returns for Presidents' Day on Monday which will mean temperatures near 70 by the afternoon. Very warm weather is expected Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures near 80. Overall weather pattern should be warmer than normal and drier than average next week for all the events leading up to the start of the 2024 Rodeo season.

View comments