FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Merry Christmas Eve! We start the morning with scattered showers. Our next cold front will sweep across the region later today, bringing much drier and cooler air just in time for Christmas Day. As the front moves through, we could see showers and an isolated storm. Additional rainfall of 0.5-1" is possible. As you wake up on Christmas morning, temperatures will be in the low-50s, with afternoon highs in the upper-50s. Skies remain dry throughout the middle of the week.

