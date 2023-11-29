FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Stay alert Thursday as a big severe weather threat is expected to move into the SE Texas area! Strong storm system will bring the threat of a few tornadoes, large hail, heavy rain, and damaging winds. Showers will increase overnight with the main window for severe storms from mid-late morning Thursday through Thursday afternoon. Areas south of I-10 are under a category 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms Thursday with areas north of I-10 under an even higher category 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Areas in the highest risk include Katy, Conroe, The Woodlands, Huntsville and Livingston. We will likely have a tornado watch or severe thunderstorm watch issued Thursday. So be ready to get inside a sturdy building on the lowest level in case warnings are issued. Rounds of storms will continue through Thursday evening with the severe threat expected to shift east by Thursday night. We also have a marginal risk of excessive rain that could lead to some street flooding. 1-2" of rain is expected with Thursday's system. Lower rain chances will linger through the weekend. We dry out and cool off a bit next week. Make sure to download our FOX 26 Weather App and turn the alerts on to keep track of the severe weather threat!

