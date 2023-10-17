FOX 26 Tuesday evening weather forecast

This morning was our coolest in about 211 days since March 20th with Bush Airport making it down to 47 degrees and Hobby Airport making it down to 49 degrees! With lots of sun today, temperatures quickly rebounded with widespread 70s in the area. Look for another clear and cool night with very little wind. Temperatures will dip to the 50s for Houston with some 40s expected north of Houston. Get ready for summer to say "hello" to us once again as we heat up the rest of this week. In fact, we'll be close to 90 by Friday! Weak front will bring a brief wind shift and drop in humidity Friday. But there will only be a very small chance for rain Thursday and Friday. Look for a few more showers next Tuesday.

