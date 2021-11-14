FOX 29 participates in the Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Conversation

The pandemic has made it harder for diabetes patients to receive the ongoing care they need. Maskot/Maskot via Getty ImagesInsulin is as essential as water for many people with diabetes. Of the more than 30 million Americans with diabetes, approximately 7.4 million rely on insulin to manage their condition. But it is one of the most costly drugs on the market, and the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the already rampant problem of insulin hoarding or rationing. Not only is diabetes associated w