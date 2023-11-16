FOX 5 News at 6:30, Garrett Johnson George Washington Student Athlete fights through adversity

TechCrunch

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday it has immediately suspended Cruise's deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary's robotaxi operations in San Francisco just months after receiving the last necessary permit to commercialize its operations. The DMV's order of suspension, which TechCrunch has viewed, states that Cruise withheld video footage from an ongoing investigation, prompting the agency to suspend its permit. The DMV said it met with Cruise representatives on October 3, one day after an incident that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under a Cruise robotaxi.