FOX 5 Rambling & Gambling Podcast: NFL Week 10
FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal offers his wagers ahead of Sunday's slate of games.
The NFL has privately admitted that referee Tony Corrente and his crew missed several calls in Monday night's Steelers-Bears game.
Sixty pundits shared their thoughts on the AFC West matchup and there is hardly a consensus about who will win.
Ben Roethlisberger will miss Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Ben Roethlisberger's positive COVID test could be just the beginning.
Before Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can return Sunday to face the Seahawks at Lambeau Field, he will need to "check out well" with team doctors.
The New England Patriots both activated a player from and added a player to injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Michael Gallup's return, a struggling offensive line and a defense trying to refind their identity headline the Cowboys' Week 10 matchup. The game day news and notes to digest. | From @CDBurnett7
Penn State Twitter was an unpleasant place to be for James Franklin after a loss to Michigan, 4th loss in 5 games
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says he wouldn't have kicked a field goal with three seconds to go and the game decided if he was Baylor's Dave Aranda.
The Browns are without their top backs and the Patriots will be without their top one but, somewhat surprisingly, could have their backup despite him not practicing all week:
The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night November 16th. What will the third round potentially look like? We give our best guess and prediction.
If Mason Rudolph is true to form against the Detroit Lions, he could be the Houston Texans' MVP on their bye week.
We try to make sense of what teams are playing the best at this very moment with our weekly power rankings after Week 11 in the Big Ten.
This was the most fired up he's been after a game all season!
A chaotic end to the game, Brian Asamoah's big day and other headlines from Oklahoma's 27-14 loss to Baylor on Saturday.
Dallas has a full injury report ahead of their game with the Falcons, get the latest on Tyron Smith, Randy Gregory, Amari Cooper, and more. | From @AsaHenry_55
Here's a look at some other players that could have good weeks, and others who should stay on you bench, heading into Week 10.
Cassius Marsh played one game with the Bears and it will cost him nearly $6,000.
The Vikings made some roster moves before the Week 10 game against the Chargers.
What were the coldest games in NFL history? Heres a look at the nine chilliest NFL games ever played.