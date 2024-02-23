FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, February 23
Taylor Grenda has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, February 23
Taylor Grenda has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, February 23
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
Bad injury luck derailed the Bengals' 2023 season, but this is an already talented team with a boatload of cap space. Cincinnati has the ability to reload in a big way this offseason.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Building around Anthony Richardson is the top priority in Indianapolis. And the team will also look to retool the defense.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
Intuitive Machines has landed a spacecraft on the lunar surface, in a historic first for a private company. Flight controllers confirmed the landing at 5:23 p.m. CST, though the exact condition of the spacecraft is unclear as engineers work to refine their signal with the lander. “What we can confirm without a doubt is that our equipment is on the surface of the moon and we are transmitting,” mission director and Intuitive Machines CTO Tim Crain said.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed loan reached 7.16% on Thursday and has remained above 7% the last seven days.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Existing home sales increased in January on a slight easing of mortgage rates. But home prices rose too.
Jesse Lyu, founder and CEO of rabbit Inc., will be joining us and showcasing rabbit r1, the pocket-sized AI hardware assistant that took CES -- and the broader news cycle -- by storm last month. Lyu is an entrepreneur renowned for his work in human-machine interaction. Lyu has also nicely agreed to stick around after his appearance, so attendees can experience the "staggeringly ambitious" device that promises to do most, if not all, that your smartphone can do.
Nvidia's blowout earnings show the fear of missing out in the stock market rally is alive and well as stocks across sectors rallied in reaction to the chip giant's earnings report.
A production version of the Renault 4 EV was spotted out testing. The spy photos show it retains the concept's retro looks.
The 2019 AL batting champ is looking for a bounce-back season in 2024.
Novavax has resolved a potentially expensive battle with Gavi, opening up a pathway for the company to get out of the red.
A growing roster of vertical AI startups is emerging in Southeast Asia to serve sectors ranging from seafood to finance. Singapore-based venture capital firm Antler recently made a bet on 37 of them, investing $5.1 million in total for pre-seed deals. Antler also announced a partnership with Khazanah, Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund.
Samsung said Wednesday that the Galaxy S24’s AI features will arrive on last year’s phones (including foldables) and tablets in late March.
From Paul Mescal to Jeremy Allen White, meet the seven stars who are poised to be the next big thing.
We've put together a list of the best credit cards for balance transfers that can help you pay down debt without immediately accruing more interest.