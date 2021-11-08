FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, November 8
Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, November 8
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will also come in more manageable amounts. Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. A brief break in precipitation is expected across much of the
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is still the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to hit the five lakes in recorded history, killing more than 250 people, destroying 19 ships and stranding 19 others.
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
A rapidly strengthening low is stretched along the Pacific coast and will bring strong winds from the North Coast to California. Brace for gusts between 60-80 km/h through Tuesday.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
The five bodies of water that make up the Great Lakes, which account for more than 20 percent of the world’s freshwater supply, have always risen and fallen over the decades. But climate change has now made the extremes much stronger than before, with residents installing hurricane shutters and signs of erosion becoming severe. Researcher Aaron Packman warns, "We're going to see increasing lakefront damage and we're going to see increasing inland flooding."
A former employee at Chile's Iquique port said tons of clothes, which arrive in Chile to be resold, end up in limbo.
If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
China's weather agency issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, on Sunday while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19 cases. The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in northeastern China, with some regions getting 45 millimetres (1.8 inches) of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the northern part of the country. A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 degrees (25 degrees Fahrenheit) Celsius on Sunday, the weather agency said.
The heaviest rainfall in the city since 2015 has caused severe flooding and brought life to a standstill.
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
An early-season snowstorm blanketed much of northern China including the capital Beijing, prompting highway closures and flight and train cancellations and delays. A steady, blowing snow fell Sunday in Beijing, the nearby city of Tianjin and northeastern China after hitting parts of Inner Mongolia and other western regions the previous day. The National Meteorological Center issued an orange alert for snowstorms, the second highest level in China's four-tier warning system.
A grid pattern seen on a global earthquake monitoring platform is caused by data reporting methods, not technological manipulation of La Palma quakes
No pressure or anything, but Monday likely will be Chicago’s warmest day for the rest of the year. Around the Chicago area, daytime high temps could reach well into the 60s, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend also featured temperate, sunshiny days — but forecasters suggest the mild temperatures soon could be a distant memory. “Another day well into the 60s will kick off the ...
Microplastics are “one of the greatest manmade disasters of our time”, according to the Natural History Museum. That’s bad news, given they are also everywhere; in tap water, the food you buy, the clothes you wear and the air you breathe.