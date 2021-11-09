FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, November 9
Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, November 9
A couple of weeks after an atmospheric river dumped record rainfall and prolific amounts of snow on parts of California, the Pacific storm train is set to deliver another helping of rain and snow to a large part of the drought-stricken state. However, this time it will also come in more manageable amounts. Through the first week in November, most of the rain and snow along the West Coast has been directed toward Washington and Oregon. The break in the weather pattern is coming to an end with an
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
Now that Halloween has passed and the clocks have turned back, many are seeing more and more of the traditional sights and sounds of the winter holiday season. AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature may add to the growing winter feeling by contributing its own dose of wintry conditions to northern and eastern portions of the nation beginning late this week. While forecasters are looking ahead to a wintry surge, it may not feel much like winter is on its way for the first part of the week. Tem
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.
Scientists are interested in flooding caused by king tides to approximate what the impacts of sea-level rise will be.
Thousands are without power as a potent system brings powerful winds to B.C. through Tuesday.
While perhaps taken for granted by some motorists, plowed roads are incredibly important for the economy, emergency services and day-to-day life.
"I think we got something." Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) came across a historic discovery while mapping the ocean floor recently -- an oil tanker that dates back to World War II. The sunken oil tanker is called the SS Bloody Marsh. Its construction was completed in 1943, and it faced its ultimate downfall that same year when it was struck by a torpedo from a German U-boat. It was made amid a push to get more oil tankers into the Atlantic and toward Eu
Spotting just one of these animals is “incredibly lucky,” experts say. A trail camera captured four.
After the crazy, cold wet weekend, you'll want to enjoy the relatively dry and calm weather while you can. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Villegas is tracking an even bigger storm than what we saw over the weekend, and in around 24 hours it's going to be right on top of us!
A former employee at Chile's Iquique port said tons of clothes, which arrive in Chile to be resold, end up in limbo.
Another cold front is making its way to South Texas. Here's how much the temperature will drop in the Corpus Christi area.
If the Lower Basin states agree to keep this much water in Lake Mead this quickly, it would be an amazing feat of regional cooperation.
The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of low pressure off the Carolinas a 20% chance of developing into a sub-tropical cyclone.
Volusia County closed Walter Boardman Lane from Old Dixie Highway to High Bridge Road on Saturday due to high water from Tomoka River.
Monday could have been Chicago’s warmest day for the rest of the calendar year. Around the Chicago area, daytime high temps reached well into the 60s, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend also featured temperate, sunshiny days — but forecasters suggest the mild temperatures soon could be a distant memory. But by the weekend, Chicagoans can expect “big changes,” according to a ...
We are done with Wanda but not done with the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is already monitoring another system for possible tropical development.
An expansive storm brought an early taste of winter to parts of northern China this past weekend, and even China's capital of Beijing encountered a range of wintery conditions ranging from picturesque snow to treacherous ice. A large swath of the country from the Hebei and Liaoning provinces to Inner Mongolia was impacted. Along with wintry precipitation, winds picked up and temperatures plummeted as the potent storm swept through the region. This storm caused the China Meteorological Administra