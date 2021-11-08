FOX 5 WINTER OUTLOOK 2021-2022: Cold At Times, But Major Snows Unlikely
How much snow will the D.C. region get this winter? Here’s the FOX 5 Winter Weather Outlook!
Petition gathers steam, but Pelosi and company have other priorities.
Many dividend stocks don't have high enough yields to generate significant income. Others have high dividend yields but come with unacceptable levels of risk. If you take one-third of your initial $100,000 and buy shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), you should be able to count on at least $1,600 in annual income.
Cold air and relatively warmer lake waters are a prime setup for lake-effect snow squalls. Here's what forecasters expect in the coming weeks.
Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe report record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases elsewhere and many countries resume trade and tourism. Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago, according to a Reuters analysis.
FOX 13 Meteorologist Mace Michaels has a packed forecast for you—we're talking glimpses of sunshine, stretches of dry weather and even a dusting of snow on the mountain passes!
Woman from south Wales questioned on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter
Parents turned out to vote to secure control of their local school boards on Tuesday, usually an uncontested and overlooked section of the ballot.
Nowhere is perfect, but our city is thriving, with plenty of free parking, award-winning beaches and clean drinking water.
When Chinese billionaire Jack Ma took a trip to Spain's Mallorca island last month, much was made of it being his first foreign foray since a 2020 fallout with regulators had clipped his wings. However, Ma's sunny sojourn on his newly-built 88-metre (289 ft) cruise boat Zen - estimated to be worth $200 million - also put a spotlight on a global trend: the return of the superyacht. As the number of billionaires grows and COVID-19 has added to incentives for avoiding crowds, the multi-billion-dollar global luxury boat industry is rebounding fast after near-paralysis at the onset of the pandemic.
A panel of three judges, including two Trump appointees, said the rule requiring vaccination or testing for large workplaces may have "grave statutory and constitutional issues."
Funds for discount internet and new computer still available, but watch out for scammers.
The Canton Repository has assembled some of the best quotes from the past week.
The Cleveland Browns are releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Should the Patriots sign him? Let's look at the pros, cons and the odds.
China's weather agency issued the winter's first snowstorm orange alert, the second-highest level, on Sunday while nationwide cold wave alarms fuelled concerns over traffic disruptions and flu outbreaks amid rising COVID-19 cases. The National Meteorological Centre forecast blizzards in northeastern China, with some regions getting 45 millimetres (1.8 inches) of snow over 24 hours and heavy snow across the northern part of the country. A cold snap is also sweeping from Beijing to Shanghai to Guangzhou, pushing down temperatures by as much as 14 degrees (25 degrees Fahrenheit) Celsius on Sunday, the weather agency said.
An 83-year-old from Alabama started walking when he retired more than a quarter-century ago — and never stopped. M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart strode into the record books Sunday as the oldest hiker to complete the Appalachian Trail. Eberhart, known by the trail name Nimblewill Nomad, acknowledged that despite having tens of thousands of miles under his belt, the trail was tough going at his age, leading to quite a few spills on slippery rocks.
The unsettled trend will continue for B.C. for the foreseeable future – with waves of moisture bringing copious amounts of rainfall for the South Coast, blustery winds, and considerable amounts of snowfall for the mountain passes.
Parts of the North Carolina coast remain under flooding warnings or advisories.
The Great Lakes Storm of 1913 is still the deadliest and most destructive natural disaster to hit the five lakes in recorded history, killing more than 250 people, destroying 19 ships and stranding 19 others.
Unusually high tides reached the most serious flood warning level three times this weekend in Charleston, causing major infrastructure and event closures across town.