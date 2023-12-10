FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart was a special guest at the Canadian Embassy's tree lighting

TechCrunch

Paytm dropped 20% on Thursday before recovering slightly after the Indian financial services firm announced plans to issue fewer personal loans under 50,000 Indian rupees ($600), a move that has already started to rattle many fintech investors. Shares of Paytm were trading at 678 Indian rupees, down from 812 Indian rupees Wednesday afternoon. It dropped to as low as 650 Indian rupees earlier Thursday.