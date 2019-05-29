Fox anchor Bret Baier: Mueller speech was not 'no collusion, no obstruction' as Trump says

WASHINGTON — One Fox anchor disagrees with how President Trump is interpreting special counsel Robert Mueller's report and comments on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

On Fox News, anchor Bret Baier said that "this was not – as the president says time and time again – 'no collusion, no obstruction.' It was much more nuanced than that. He said specifically they couldn’t find evidence to move forward with the crime of collusion for the investigation of the Trump campaign."

President Trump has repeatedly said that Mueller's report exonerated him, but Mueller specifically said in his speech on Wednesday that "As set forth in our report, after that investigation, if we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the President did commit a crime."

“It was not anywhere as clear-cut as Attorney General Bill Barr. In fact, it was almost exactly the opposite: not clear-cut,” explained Baier.

Barr, in a letter summarizing the findings of the special counsel investigation, had said that the investigation had cleared the Trump administration of potential collusion with Russian intelligence agencies and obstruction of the special counsel probe. Mueller later disputed this summary in a letter to Barr.

Fox's legal analyst Andrew Napolitano said that Barr's comments were “even stronger than the language in his report” and were similar to evidence later cited against Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton during impeachment proceedings against them.

Mueller's speech has intensified calls for impeachment among congressional Democrats and Democratic presidential candidates, though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has attempted to limit the drive. Trump himself declared, "The case is closed!"

