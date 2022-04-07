Fox that attacked lawmaker and others on Capitol Hill euthanized, tests positive for rabies

A fox that tormented lawmakers this week, including biting Rep. Ami Bera and a journalist at Politico, was euthanized and tested positive for rabies.

“The DC Public Health lab has confirmed the fox that was captured yesterday tested positive for the rabies virus," a statement from the department said. "DC Health is contacting all human victims who were bitten by the fox."

The department said the fox was responsible for "9 confirmed bites on Capitol Hill" and was euthanized so rabies testing could be done.

The positive result came back Wednesday night.

Rabies is found mostly in wild animals like raccoons, skunks and foxes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be spread to people from bites or scratches from infected animals and can be fatal if untreated.

On Monday, Bera was bitten by the fox while going for a walk. His spokesperson called it an "unfortunate encounter."

"Out of an abundance of caution and per the Attending Physician's recommendation, Rep. Bera went to Walter Reed Hospital last night and received several shots," Travis Horne told USA TODAY.

The fox was captured a day later after U.S. Capitol Police received multiple reports of "aggressive fox encounters."

