Fox-Bay Cinema owner looks to reopen the former theater as a flexible event space in 2024

Fox Bay Cinema Grill in Whitefish Bay on May 28, 2020. The theater was the first indoor movie theater to reopen after being closed due to the coronavirus.

Over a year after hundreds of Whitefish Bay residents, including multiple village board trustees, signed a petition seeking more concrete plans for the former Fox-Bay theater space, the owners have a much more vivid plan for the venue — which they hope to open by the end of 2024.

At a community development authority meeting on Nov. 21, residents and committee members heard a presentation on plans and recruitment efforts for the former theater at 334 E. Silver Spring Drive.

Sheldon Oppermann, chief financial officer of New Land Enterprises, the entity that owns the historic building, shared design renderings that re-envision the former theater as a more flexible entertainment space.

Making the space inviting could take some work though, Oppermann said, referring to a break-in almost two months ago that left the space “completely destroyed.”

The theater closed in September 2020 due to pandemic strains and has been vacant since.

Efforts to revitalize the venue started with reopening office spaces on the second floor for Northwestern Mutual and retail spaces, including Drybar hair salon and LIVE Hydration Spa.

“The retail strip is full. The offices are full. Now attention turns to the theater space,” he said. “We talked to as many people as we could, and as the dialogue happened, we kept getting feedback saying, ‘we want to make sure it’s a place where the community can come together.’

A request for proposals seeking operators for the venue will be posted early December, Oppermann said.

Owners are crafting a more flexible venue

Community input and consultations with architects and designers led New Land Enterprises to envision the space less as a standalone theater and more as a flexible entertainment venue — a place that could show movies, but also host people for events and meals.

Some examples Oppermann gave included live music, comedy shows, community theater performances, as well as birthday, graduation and wedding celebrations.

Early this year, two Whitefish Bay high school students teamed up and spent months working to reopen the theater in June for a two-day event showing student films.

“For two nights, hundreds of people came into the theater to watch the student films, and we realized that could also be done with theater groups, comedy clubs and other community groups,” Oppermann said. “A venue that could host all of those things started to check that box of a place the community comes together and has these shared experiences.”

Oppermann said New Land Enterprises took inspiration from similar venues in larger cities like St. Louis, Denver and Nashville.

While uses for the space may change, the building likely won’t see major physical reconfiguration in order to reduce expenses, Oppermann said.

The Fox-Bay building wouldn't see major physical changes with the proposed plan

Plans for the first floor include a cocktail bar, small kitchen and an event space area that could still be used as a theater. The existing cocktail bar on the first floor will remain in the same place to avoid the cost of relocating it.

“When there is no event happening in the theater, it will still be an inviting place to spend your evening or meet up with friends in a very central location, which is the beauty and magic at the heart of Silver Spring Drive in the heart of downtown Whitefish Bay,” Oppermann said.

Plans for the second floor consist of a restaurant and private dining rooms that would double as a suite overlooking the theater stage.

“The second floor helps to draw the whole space together and serve as a viable place to gather if you're looking for a family meal or a place to get together with friends over a good meal,” Oppermann said.

Event revenue is more challenging to predict, but adding a restaurant helps create a more predictable revenue stream, Oppermann said. The restaurant will give people a reason to visit the space when events aren’t happening.

Hurdles remain ahead of reopening

While many residents may have once wanted the pre-existing theater to reopen unchanged, Village Board President Kevin Buckley spoke to the current economic challenges of opening and operating a movie theater.

He referenced several movie theaters in the Milwaukee area that have shut down in the last year and cited advice from a Wisconsin Business Development Center consultant who cautioned against keeping the space a theater.

Though New Land Enterprises still has work to do in selling the ideas to the community, Buckley said he thinks they have “fertile ground” to do so.

At the meeting, a handful of residents asked clarifying questions about the space and shared support for the plans.

Oppermann said New Land plans to create a presentation and video to promote the proposal and build excitement within the community around the opening.

The changes New Land is envisioning will also change the use designation for the space, which will require additions like an elevator, sprinklers and fire alarms. Oppermann said his firm will seek some investment from the village to help with those costs.

“Without some investment from the community, it won't be the thing that'll have all this value to the community,” he said.

Not only with New Land will have to fix the damage from the break-in a few months ago, but the company is also racing the clock.

“If we aren’t finishing drawings and applying for a building permit by March, there's absolutely no way we'll hit the December (2024) opening deadline,” Oppermann said.

“We expect to get out there, collect as much information as we can get from as many interested parties as we can, pick the right proposal and get going.”

Reopening the space has been a long process

During an August 2022 village board meeting, the board awarded New Land Enterprises a grant to help renovate the Fox-Bay theater building, which New Land said may help secure a new tenant.

Earlier that month, hundreds of Whitefish Bay residents signed a petition asking officials to reconsider their current proposal. The residents objected to spending TIF funds on a grant with few concrete plans for how the reopened theater will operate. The proposal section involving the theater read, “TBD.”

The village ultimately awarded New Land Enterprises a $100,000 grant — a fraction of the nearly $700,000 the developer asked for — along with a $300,000 loan that would convert to a grant if the theater is operational by June 2025. A key provision stated that New Land must make up the difference in taxes if the theater doesn’t see an assessment increase of at least $2,293,000 by January 1, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Proposal would reopen Fox-Bay theater in Whitefish Bay as event space